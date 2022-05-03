Kassim Afegbua, a former commissioner for information in Edo state, has been asked to prepare for litigation over false claims against Atiku

Afegbua alleged that the former vice president could not visit United States of America over corruption

Atiku, however, dismissed the claims, saying that he has never been detained, harassed or questioned by the US

FCT, Abuja - Former vice president and leading presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has responded to a false claim by a former commissioner for information in Edo state, Kassim Afegbua against him.

Afegbua had alleged that the ex-vice president was accused of demanding a bribe of $500,000 to facilitate the award of contracts to two American telecommunication firms in Nigeria.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar said he has visited US several times in the last few years. Credit: Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng reports that the director-general of Face of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), Ade Bukky, said Atiku would not have ordinarily responded to Afegbua's false claim because he knew he was sponsored by his paymasters to malign his integrity ahead of 2023 presidential election, but the statement was meant to put the record straight for posterity.

Bukky noted that Atiku never demanded any money from anyone, adding that the ex-president had travelled to the US many times and that he has never been detained, harassed or questioned.

He added that Atiku is the most investigated in Nigeria and that till this moment, nothing was found against him or any of his family members, saying that the presidential hopeful has nothing to do with 500,000 dollars when he has chains of legitimate businesses in Nigeria.

Afegbua is being sponsored by his paymasters

According to him, Afegbua is only displaying and acting the scripts of his pay masters from the south-south and southwest, adding that he is only bent on tarnishing the image of Atiku since he couldn't get the position and money he requested from the former VP and the technical committee he set up for the actualisation of his aspiration.

Bukky said:

"Atiku never demanded any money from anyone. Atiku had travelled to the US many times and he has never been detained, harassed or questioned. The US is a country that is well organised and don't joke with comprehensive investigation.

"Atiku is the most investigated in Nigeria and till this moment, nothing was found against him or any of his family members. What will Atiku do with 500,000 dollars when he has chains of legitimate businesses in Nigeria?

"Afegbua is only displaying and acting the scripts of his pay masters from the south-south and southwest. Afegbua is only bent on tarnishing the image of Atiku since he couldn't get the position and money he requested for from Atiku and the Technical committee he Atiku set up for the actualization of his aspiration

He further stated:

"Afegbua is a serial job and money seeker known by all. He will lick any plate so far he could find a remnant of piece of soup and crunch of bones there. Afegbua will surely have a date with court soon for defamation of character. Afegbua has no known business except the blackmail job he does around Abuja to make ends meet.

"No wonder his former employer IBB discarded him like a tissue paper because of his lies, arrogance and serial demands for money. Atiku is focus, steadfast and unshakable by Afegbua and his paymasters

"Atiku had been investigated thoroughly on Halliburton and US find nothing against him and also Nigeria find nothing against him, Afegbua was only throwing tantrum since he knows Atiku will get PDP ticket."

Atiku contested elections in 1992 as a youth, no elder stepped down for him, FOWN boss declares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Nigerian youths who are interested in elective positions in 2023 were advised to obtain forms and fight for their parties' tickets and stop their social media rantings.

It was reported that the director-general of Face of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), Ade Bukky gave the advice in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Monday, February 28, in Lagos.

Ade was reacting to the comments by some youth that the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar should jettison his presidential ambition and support a younger aspirant to become the standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

