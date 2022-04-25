The Lagos state APC Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) is currently facing serious criticism for endorsing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Popular Islamic group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) said it is unjust for the GAC to endorse Sanw Olu who had already completed the quota of the Christian, Muslim rotation

Saddened by the decision, the group stated that there is a need for a proper consultation with the Muslim community before any political decision is made in the state

The re-election bid of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo is facing serious criticism from some quarters at present.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says it does not welcome Sanwo-Olu’s re-election despite being endorsed by the Lagos state APC Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), The Cable reported.

Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu has been endorsed by the Lagos state APC Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) for re-election. Photo Credit: (@jidesanwoolu)

Source: Twitter

Commenting on the development, the director of MURIC, Ishaq Akintola said the emergence of Sanwo Olu for re-election violates the rule of a Christain, Muslim rotation.

He described the decision as “unfair and provocative” and that a possible uproar might ensue if not attended to with urgency and utmost importance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While reflecting on the decision, he reiterated that it was the turn of the Muslims to be at the helm of affairs considering that Babjide Sanwo Olu and his predecessor Akinwunmi Ambode were both Christians.

He said:

“It is on record that ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, a Christian, spent four years in office and another Christian, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was brought in ostensibly to complete the Christians’ two terms which expires by May 2023 when a Muslim, ceteris paribus, is expected to take over the reins of office.'

Muslim community must be consulted on Lagos politics - MURIC

However, the group stated that it is high time the Lagos state government start consulting the Muslim community on issues of state politics.

Akintola said:

“MURIC rejects exclusivism in matters of governance. Lagos Muslims are tax payers and key stakeholders in issues affecting the welfare of Lagos citizens. We must therefore be consulted on matters of governance.

“We refuse to be blindfolded on the way to the polling booth. Neither shall we be satisfied just as voters, we must also be voted for. That is the essence of democracy. It must be participatory. The choice of candidates and leadership must not be lopsided in a democracy. Every segment of society must be consulted.”

2023: MURIC berates Afenifere over refusal to support Bola Tinubu

In another development, the Islamic group has berated Afenifere over its refusal to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition.

MURIC declared that the Yoruba socio-cultural group is making a great mistake by distancing itself from Tinubu.

According to MURIC, Afenifere is opposing Tinubu's presidential ambition because he is a Yoruba Muslim.

Tinubu vows to pay WAEC fees for all students if elected president

Meanwhile, Tinubu has promised to pay the West African Senior School Certificate Examination fees for every Nigerian child if he is elected president.

Tinubu made the statement while addressing an APC women group in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He also urged them to stay in the APC because the party is progressive in its policies.

Source: Legit.ng