FCT, Abuja - A former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido has stated that key stakeholders from northern states have not concluded on a consensus candidate for the north.

Lamido made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, April 23 by his media team.

Sule Lamido says conversations concerning consensus are still ongoing. Photo credit: Jigawa state government

Source: Facebook

Part of the statement read:

“The attention of key stakeholders of the (Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in northern states has been drawn to reports in the media that some northern elders have shortlisted two of our prominent and deserving aspirants as consensus PDP presidential candidates.

“Having widely consulted party leaders across the 19 northern states and FCT, it is hereby stated to our teeming party members and the general public that what is reported in the media is only the personal opinion of those who issued the statement and not the position of the PDP members in the north!

“Discussions are ongoing with all the aspirants in our party with a view to having a national consensus if possible or at least working towards having a smooth acrimony-free national convention.

“The position of the northern elders is not only injurious to the north but equally injurious to the northern aspirants!”

Consensus: We are not part of any agreement, says Tambuwal Support Group

Recall that the Tambuwal Campaign Organisation recently said its principal will go ahead and face screening and indeed contest the PDP presidential primaries.

The group stated that the quest for a consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election out of the four PDP aspirants has collapsed.

According to the group, Governor Aminu Tambuwal's acclaimed outlook as a pan-Nigerian candidate, former Speaker, House of Representatives, makes him an ideal president.

2023: Atiku says he is not part of northern consensus arrangement

Similarly, former vice president and leading presidential aspirant in the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that he was never a party to the northern consensus arrangement.

Speaking on behalf of the former vice president, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said Atiku did not subject himself to any purported consensus process and thus was not bound by any of the recommendations and conclusions of the report.

Dokpesi, a media mogul, heads the technical committee for the actualization of Atiku Abubakar’s presidency in 2023.

