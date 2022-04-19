Ahead of 2023, Governor Makinde's second term bid has been strengthened by the defection of some of his appointees from the ADC

Three commissioners and other appointees in Makinde's cabinet announced their defection from the ADC to the PDP on Tuesday, April 19

The former ADC politicians were appointed in to Makinde's cabinet due to the role their party played in the victory of the PDP in Oyo state in 2019

Ibadan, Oyo state - Three Commissioners and other appointees from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) serving in the cabinet of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023.

The commissioners and other appointees announced the defection at a news conference in Ibadan on Tuesday, April 19, Premium Times reported.

Here are the appointees who just joined the PDP:

Wasiu Olatunbosun, Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism Adebiyi Adebisi, Commissioner for Agriculture Seun Ashamu, Commissioner for Energy (not present at the news conference) Gbenga Oyekola, Special Adviser on Budget and Planning

Why we defected to PDP - Olatunbosun

Olatunbosun who spoke on behalf of the other appointees said they defected to the PDP after consultations with the ADC leaders in Oyo state.

He noted that Governor Makinde had fulfilled his promises to the ADC and members appointed into his cabinet were of the conviction to support the governor to win a second term.

The commissioner also explained that the defection would not affect ADC’s structures from the wards to the state levels in Oyo state.

He said the ADC’s decision would be made known soon at the public declaration of the defection.

Legit.ng gathers that all ADC appointees in Governor Makinde’s administration across the 33 local government areas of the state attended the news conference.

According to Olatunbosun, 93 other Special Assistants appointed into local government positions from the ADC have defected to the PDP, Leadership also reported.

The former ADC chieftains were appointed into Makinde's cabinet on account of the 2019 political coalition that brought in the Oyo state governor.

2023: Mogaji Joseph Tegbe dumps APC, defects to PDP in Oyo state

Meanwhile, a former governorship aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Mogaji Joseph Tegbe, has defected to the PDP.

This development came on the heels of the continued crisis within the APC which has claimed its first casualty.

Tegbe's defection was reportedly perfected late Tuesday night, April 12, after months of intense pressure. It was learnt that the new decampee will now move from Ibadan South East in Oyo South to his village in Ona-Ara local government area in Oyo central senatorial district.

