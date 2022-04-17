Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Bishop Kayode Williams has said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is God's choice.

Bishop Williams, who is better known for evangelism in prisons having spent time in prison himself for armed robbery where he met Christ, said he received the message thrice from heaven that Tinubu will emerge president in 2023, The Nation reported.

Bishop Kayode Williams says Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge as President Buhari' successor in 2023. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The cleric claimed that he prophesied in 2014 that President Muhammadu Buhari would defeat the then incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan.

His words:

"I was able to come out boldly at that time because I felt I was now in the shoes of leaders. So, I prophesied and said, “Thus sayeth the Lord. Buhari will win.”

"The argument then was that how would it be possible. According to what God has been telling me Tinubu will bring back the glory of Nigeria."

He added:

"Now 2023 is right at the corner. God spoke to me not just once but thrice."

The cleric reiterated that the former governor of Lagos state will succeed President Buhari in 2023.

He said:

"This is not a prediction neither is it a forecast, permutation or guesswork. God said Bola Ahmed Tinubu is His choice for Nigeria come 2023.

"In fact, our members are no longer praying for Tinubu to win the elections because we know his victory has already been sealed in heaven above.

"We’re only praying that God protects him from all forms of evil machinations ahead of his inauguration in 2023. Note this down."

Asked why, being a pastor, God did not show him a Christian presidential aspirant as Buhari's successor, Bishop Williams said:

"God does not see things the way we do. If God wants to send rain, He sends rain for both Christians and Muslims.

"God does not see anybody as a Christian or Muslim, He sees us as the work of His Hands. We have made a choice in the world to follow. That’s the way God is seeing us."

Source: Legit.ng