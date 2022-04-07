Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has warned party members and delegates against fomenting trouble during the primaries

Saraki said that the national reconciliation and strategy committee would be sanctioning members who are seen to be troublesome

According to the former Senate President, most of the crises within the party are fuelled during the PDP primary elections in various states

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that all members of the party who are troublesome would be sanctioned.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, April 6, the chairman of the national reconciliation and strategy committee, Bukola Saraki, called for stern sanctions for party delegates who create crises in various states where they have been assigned to conduct PDP primaries.

The PDP has warned members against creating crises during the party's primaries. Photo: Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that Saraki urged the PDP national chairman, Iyiorchia Ayu, and the national working committee to carry out extensive scrutiny of the selection of delegates for states.

His words:

“They must be people who will be fair to all and adhere strictly to democratic tenets. Sanctions should be meted out to those of them who create a crisis by their actions."

Source of crisis within the PDP revealed

The Guardian reports that the reconciliation committee noted that the conduct of the primaries has always been a source of crisis for the party.

Calling for transparency, Saraki recommended that the party leadership should explore the idea of setting up a standing committee to advise it from time to time.

He said the advice should be on the issue of strategy for the primaries, particularly as the party prepares for the 2023 general elections.

