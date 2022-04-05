The acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, Okey Asolo, has been suspended for allegedly insulting Chris Uba.

Berating Chief Asolo for his action, the leadership of the opposition party in the southeast state noted that Uba is a Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the PDP, is a pillar at the national level and as such, any attack on his person will not go unpunished, The Nation reports.

Asolo's suspension came a week after he signed a letter that suspended the former governorship candidate and Chief Linus Ukachukwu over anti-party conducts claims.

The suspension letter slammed on Asolo reads in part:

“Arising from a crucial meeting of the Ward Executive Committee held on April, 3, the PDP Ward 13 Onitsha North LGA of Anambra suspended Comrade Okey Asolo.

“His suspension from the ward is on account of his violation of the PDP constitution and anti-party activities.

“The suspension of Okey Asolo is anchored on the provisions of Article 58 (1) and 59 (1) and (2) of the PDP Constitution 2017 as amended.

“We upheld the said suspension and equally suspend him from the Onitsha North Local Government Area PDP of Anambra State."

