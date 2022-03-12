Bukola Saraki has outlined the importance of having public office holders resign their positions before getting involved in contesting for elective positions

The former Senate president it is all shades of wrong for those who are in government parastatals or agencies to vie for elective positions

According to Saraki, the newly amended Electoral Act would give Nigerians the opportunity to elect leaders into key positions

The past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has called on all ministers and other public office holders seeking electoral positions in the 2023 general elections to resign.

The Punch reports that Saraki said this after a meeting of the National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Pary (PDP) with the zonal and state youth leaders at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Saraki's remarks followed the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly seeking the amendment of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.

Saraki said it is important for public office holders to resign before seeking elective offices Photo: Bukola Saraki

He said there is no basis for anyone to remain in an appointed office while contesting for an elective office.

His words:

“I disagree with that. I mean, why should someone in political office use the influence of political office to contest? We talked about the participation of youths.

"What chance does the young Nigerian have to contest somebody who’s sitting in public office; has access to power by influence; has access to funds of government?"

The new legislative instrument would empower Nigerians in their quest to seek and elect the right leaders into key sectors.

Saraki said:

“If you truly want to represent this country, why do you have to remain in political office? Step out and contest. And if we are talking about youths, we’re talking about people having an opportunity."

"What chance does a 25-year-old young man or woman have against somebody who’s a director in a government agency? We should not encourage things like these."

