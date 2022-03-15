The FG has flagged off the NEXIT/CBN Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment scheme for exited N-Power beneficiaries

According to the FG, of the 467,183 trainees who indicated an interest in the scheme, 75,600 will participate in the first phase of the orientation programme

At the end of the five-day training, beneficiaries who qualify will receive loans up to N3m from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The federal government in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has concluded plans to give financial empowerment to 75,600 batches A and B beneficiaries of N-Power programme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq, said this at the inauguration of the NEXIT-CBN Agri-Business, Small and Medium Enterprises Scheme (AGSMEIS) on Monday, in Abuja.

The federal government is set to give financial empowerment to 75,600 batches A and B beneficiaries of N-Power programme. Photo: Sadiq Dandaura

Source: Facebook

AGSMEIS is an initiative of the Bankers’ Committee, to support and complement the Federal Governments’ efforts at promoting Agri-businesses/Small and Medium Enterprises as a vehicle for sustainable economic development and employment generation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the event is designed to train beneficiaries, as part of strategy by the Federal Government to ensure that they actualise the objectives of N-Power initiative.

NAN also reports that the 75, 600 beneficiaries are the first batch of the N-Power, out of 467,183 who applied for the training.

Farouq, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Bashir Alkali, said N-Power programme was a critical part of the National Social Investment Programmes domiciled in the ministry.

According to her, the initiative was designed to achieve the national objectives of poverty reduction and job creation in the country.

“The N-Power programme is keys to helping young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills that ensure they become solution providers and entrepreneurs in their communities.

