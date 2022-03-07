A former Attorney General of the Federation is set to represent the embattled deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, in court

Kyari is facing charges of illegal trafficking of drugs levelled against him by the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

Agabi, a senior advocate of Nigeria was also seen seated at the front row of the court usually reserved for members of the inner bar

The suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, has hired the services of a former Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi, as his defence lawyer.

Kyari who is currently facing trial alongside six others for illegal drug trafficking offences was arraigned in court on Monday, March 7, by the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Abba Kyari will be represented in court for drug trafficking by a former Attorney General of the Federation Kanu Agabi Photo: Samuel Olubiyo

Source: Original

Premium Times reports that Kyari and his co-defendants were brought to the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for arraigned in a black Toyota Hiace bus under tight security by NDLEA officials.

Arriving at the court at about 8.12 am, it was observed that Agabi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria entered the courtroom and took the front row of the seats exclusively reserved for senior lawyers.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kyari and six other defendants have been accused of illegal peddling of hard drugs and were expected to take their plea in an eight-count charge by the NDLEA.

Charges against Nigeria's one time 'Super Cop'

Legit.ng had previously reported that NDLEA filed the charges against Kyari and other defendants through a team of lawyers led by its director, Prosecution & Legal Services, Joseph Sunday.

The agency specifically accused DCP Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in illicit drugs worth 17.55 kilograms.

The NDLEA in its charges said the various offences are contrary to and punishable under various provisions of the agency's Act.

Abba Kyari detained by the NDLEA, failed to get bail

Meanwhile, the bail application filed by Kyari has been turned down by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

During the sitting presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Monday, February 28, the court ruled that Kyari's bail application has been overtaken by events.

The embattled super cop is currently being detained by the NDLEA over alleged links.

Also, recall that the charge slammed on Kyari who is popularly known as Nigeria's super cop came hours after the Nigerian government filed an application for the extradition of the suspended DCP to the United States of America.

The application for suspended DCP Kyari's extradition was made by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Source: Legit.ng