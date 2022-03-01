PDP chieftain, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje makes new revelations about ex-Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki and his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari

Baraje disclosed further how President Buhari’s administration had dragged Bukola Saraki to court several times but Saraki had won the cases

The politician noted that Saraki is putting all in place in his quest to become Nigeria's next president

A former People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s factional national chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, on Tuesday, March 1st, said President Muhammad Buhari betrayed former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki shortly after he assumed office.

Speaking during a meeting with the state PDP executive members in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, Baraje said President Buhari’s administration had dragged Bukola Saraki to court about five times and he (Saraki) had won the cases, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“Bukola Saraki had used his resources, time and energy to ensure that president Buhari had won 2015 presidential elections.

“However, after winning the election, President Buhari persecuted Saraki by spewing spurious allegations against him."

The plan ahead

He affirmed that Saraki is set to become the next president of Nigeria, adding that his ambition would be achieved through the tenacity, courage, hope and hard work of the PDP supporters across the nation.

2023: Atiku faces new threat as Saraki's ally Baraje insists zoning is in PDP constitution

A former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has said that there is zoning in the constitution of the party.

It was reported that Baraje made this disclosure on Wednesday, February 16, in Ilorin, while briefing newsmen ahead of his coronation as ‘Tafida of Ilorin’ slated on Friday, February 18.

Baraje said zoning is clearly stated in the PDP constitution to give party members a sense of belonging.

2023: Plot against Atiku thickens in PDP

Meanwhile, big wigs in the PDP, including former top military brass, were opposed to the fresh presidential bid of former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Regarded as among the main power brokers in the party since the inception of the PDP in 1998, the ex-military leaders were reportedly pushing for a paradigm shift in the contest for who would become the standard-bearer of the party.

Aside from their lieutenants still deeply entrenched in the system, the former leaders also wielded an awesome influence along with other power brokers in taking key decisions in the main opposition party.

