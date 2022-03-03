It is about time to know who rolls the dice and who calls the shot in the polity ahead of the 2023 general elections

This time around, loyalty would be tested amongst politicians as some who are close allies would abandon their friends and opt for their preferred choice all for selfish reasons

This is so as Dino Melaye, is said to have dumped former Senate President, Bukola Saraki for Atiku Abubakar, a few months ahead of the polls

Former senator for Kogi West, Dino Melaye appeared to have dumped Abubakar Bukola Saraki for Atiku Abubakar.

In a trending video, Melaye spoke at an interaction between Atiku and some senators in Abuja, with Dino explaining why he is on Atiku’s side and not Saraki’s, PM News reported.

Dino said his ex-colleagues in the Senate had wondered why he is following Atiku.

Dino Melaye dumps Saraki amid defection in the PDP and the APC. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

Then he dropped the shocking line, that was dismissive of Saraki’s presidential ambition.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said to the delight of the audience, including Atiku:

“I stopped following aspirants. I now follow candidates."

He received some ovation at the meeting.

The video was shared by Mohammed Abubakar, an Atiku devotee.

Saraki and Dino's close friendship

Melaye and Saraki used to be inseparable political allies.

They joined the APC together in 2014 and left together in 2018 for the PDP, with Saraki being the Director-general of Atiku’s failed presidential campaign.

Saraki and Dino also failed to retain their seats, as they were beaten by APC candidates.

Saraki declares

Saraki has announced he is in the race for the PDP presidential ticket, just like he did in 2018.

Atiku is, however, favoured to win the ticket again.

Dino Melaye celebrates as he graduates from University of Abuja

Dino Melaye, a former senator who represented Kogi West senatorial district in the eighth National Assembly, on Friday, February 25, attended his convocation ceremony.

The controversial and flamboyant ex-lawmaker took to his verified Facebook page to celebrate that he bagged a Master's degree in Policy Analysis from the University of Abuja.

Recall that Melaye posted his statement of result dated 26th of November 2019 which was signed by the university's deputy registrar (academic), Alkasim M. Umar.

2023: Plot against Atiku thickens in PDP

Meanwhile, big wigs in the PDP, including former top military brass, were opposed to the fresh presidential bid of former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Regarded as among the main power brokers in the party since the inception of the PDP in 1998, the ex-military leaders were reportedly pushing for a paradigm shift in the contest for who would become the standard-bearer of the party.

Aside from their lieutenants still deeply entrenched in the system, the former leaders also wielded an awesome influence along with other power brokers in taking key decisions in the main opposition party.

Source: Legit.ng