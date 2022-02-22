Governors under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are meeting with President Buhari about the conduct of the party's national convention

The president and governors are holding talks in the Executive Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja

meeting is expected to discuss the postponement of the party’s convention earlier slated for February 26 2022.

Recall that that APC in a letter addressed to INEC announced that the ruling party postponed its convention scheduled to take place on February 26

A report by The Nation indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari and governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) are in a closed-door meeting.

The meeting which is being held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja started around 3pm.

It was gathered that was rescheduled following postponement of the earlier one by President Buharinlast week just before he traveled to Belgium for the EU-African Summit.

The meeting has 18 members of the Progressives Governors Forum(PGF) are in attendance.

APC postpones scheduled February national convention indefinitely

This development is coming a day after APC announced it postponed the exercise indefinitely.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The ruling party in a letter dated Monday, February 21, informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the new change.

The letter signed by the chairman and secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and Senator John James Akpanudoedehe indicates that this notice supersedes the earlier notice for the convention.

Source: Legit.ng