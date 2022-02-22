The fraud case against Rochas Okorocha, senator representing Imo west has been fixed for March 28 for arraignment

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had recently filed a 17-count charge against

When the case was called, the former governor was not in court and he did not have any legal representation

Despite his absence, a federal high court in Abuja has fixed March 28 for the arraignment of Rochas Okorocha.

The senator representing Imo west was accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was arraigned on a 17-count charge, The Cable reports.

The charge against Okorocha came hours after he formally declared his intention to run for president.

A federal high court in Abuja has fixed March 28 for the arraignment of Rochas Okorocha.

According to the EFCC, the former Imo governor allegedly conspired with others, including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public funds.

Aside from Okorocha, other defendants are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

N2.9B fraud: Senator Okorocha's trial to begin Tuesday, February 22

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that EFCC is set to arraign Okorocha before a Federal High Court Abuja on Tuesday, February 22.

The EFCC will be arraigning Okorocha at the Federal High Court in Abuja over his alleged complicity in a fraud case. It was gathered that the former governor will be taking his plea bargain before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the court.

The report said that Okroocha would be docked alongside a top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Anyim Chinenye, and five companies.

EFCC vs Okorocha: Court gives important order over N5.7bn alleged fraud

Former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has secured a favourable order against the EFCC in Port Harcourt.

The court ordered the anti-graft agency to stop taking any action against the senator until the determination of another case before it.

Okorocha's lawyer had told the court that the EFCC did not abide by some court orders that were in favour of his client.

Being a governor Made me poorer, says Senator Rochas Okorocha

Presidential hopeful and APC chieftain, Owelle Rochas Okorocha said that he is richer than his home state of Imo.

Okorocha made the comment while being interviewed by broadcaster, Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television.

The former governor of Imo went on to say his state is currently owing him a whopping N8billion for security votes he refused to spend.

