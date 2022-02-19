Osun Decides 2022: Live Updates as APC Governorship Primary Begins
Welcome to Legit.ng's live coverage of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the July 16 guber election in Osun state.
There are three aspirants vying for the APC's guber ticket in the primary election holding today, Saturday, February 19, namely:
- Adegboyega Oyetola
- Alhaji Moshood Adeoti
- Lasun Yusuf
We will be fair to all, says
Ahead of the poll, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state, the chairman of the committee to conduct the election, says "we will be fair to all"
On Friday, February 18, he said his committee will be fair to all aspirants in the APC governorship primaries.
Brief info about the three aspirants
Gboyega Oyetola is the incumbent governor of Osun state. He is seeking re-election for a second term in office.
Oyetola is from Osun Central Senatorial District and is believed to have the backing of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of the APC, and Bisi Akande, a former governor of the state.
Alhaji Moshood Adeoti is a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in the state. He is the anointed aspirant of Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor of the state and serving minister of interior.
Adeoti is from from Osun West Senatorial District.
Lasun Yusuf, the third aspirant, is a former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives. He is from Osun Central Senatorial District.