A proposal from two All Progressives Congress (APC) state governors have reportedly been rejected by President Buhari

The president reportedly told them to take their proposal to the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

Meanwhile, many other governors are said to be unhappy with the their colleagues over their meeting with Buhari

Few weeks to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) convention, two governors of the party have reportedly approached President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to support a certain aspirant as the next national chairman of the party.

According to a report by The Nation newspaper the president rejected a proposal from the two state governors.

The president reportedly asked them to take their proposal to the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), their fellow governors and other party leaders for consideration.

Buhari has rejected a proposal from two APC state governors to adopt a certain aspirant. Photo: Femi Adesina.

The newspaper reports that members of the CECPC members saw the action of the two governors as a move to undermine the caretaker committee.

A source familiar with the development said:

“The affected governors went to the Presidential Villa for political ambush but the President turned down their proposal for a commitment on one of the aspirants.

“He told the governors to send their proposal through the Caretaker Committee. He said since there is a party structure in place, they should use the same platform to communicate with him. They don’t know that President Buhari is a due process man.

“The governors failed in their bid to anoint one of the chairmanship aspirants. And they cannot go back to their colleagues.”

Another source added:

“Many of the APC governors are angry with these two colleagues who were trying to be smarter. They knew that one of them, who is aspiring to be Vice President in 2023, plotted this move.

“Some CECPC members considered the shuttle to the Villa as a ploy to undermine the Caretaker Committee. They now have reasons to suspect them.

“It is clear that some governors are not with the CECPC which is being led by Buni in spite of their outward posture.

“The game will now be more complex before the national convention of APC. We hope that the President will save the situation by providing a direction.”

