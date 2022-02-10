The internal crisis rocking the Zamfara State House of Assembly has taken a fresh turn with the speaker getting involved full time

The speaker mandated that all members of the House be served impeachment notice of the deputy governor, Mahdi Gusau

Meanwhile, Gusau was said to be mourning his father’s younger brother, Tukur Gusau, who died recently

Nasiru Magarya, the speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, has directed the Clerk of the House, Shehu Anka, to serve all members with notice of impeachment of the state deputy governor, Mahdi Gusau.

This action according to a press statement by the spokesperson of the House, Mustafa Kaura, was in pursuant to Section 188 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), The Punch reports.

The Speaker gave the directive under the announcement contained in the House’s Order Paper of Wednesday, February 8, which paved way for the House members to carefully study all the allegations levelled against the embattled deputy governor.

The statement reads:

“With this development, the House is following due diligence of the law as contained in the relevant provisions of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)."

Gusau could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.

He was said to be mourning his father’s younger brother, Tukur Gusau, who died on Tuesday.

Zamfara state House of Assembly denies impeachment plan against deputy governor

Recall that back in July 2021, the Zamfara House of Assembly denied that it plans to impeach the deputy governor of the state.

The lawmakers said they only want the deputy governor to appear before the House and answer some questions.

However, the lawmakers accused Gusau of official misconduct and organizing a political rally when the state was mourning the death of fifty-six persons killed by armed bandits in Maradun local government area of the state.

Impeachment saga: Zamfara deputy governor dares lawmakers

In a related development, the deputy governor of Zamfara declared that he would not honour the summon by the state House of Assembly because he has taken the lawmakers to court.

The lawmakers gave Aliyu a 48-hour ultimatum to appear before it to defend himself against an allegation of misconduct.

Aliyu was accused of a lack of empathy for the people of Zamfara for holding a political rally on July 10, 2021, after killings by bandits in the Maradun LGA area of the state.

