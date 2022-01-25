Kashim Shettima has shown his total support for Tinubu's ambition ahead of 2023 by dressing like him

Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, has already declared his interest to run in the year 2023 and Shettima is one of his supporters

According to the Borno senator, who is also a former governor, Tinubu is the best candidate to govern the country after Buhari

Former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima who presently serves as the senator representing Borno Central has stepped out in an outfit usually associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Shettima had already declared his total support for the presidential ambition of the former Lagos state governor.

Kashim Shettima has showed his total support for Tinubu's ambition ahead of 2023 by dressing like him. Photo: Kashim Shettima/Bola Tinubu Support Group

Source: Facebook

In the said attire, the senator could be seen adorning Tinubu's iconic cap. This is to show his

Can Tinubu lift a bag of cement?

In a message that would amuse many Nigerians, Senator Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state, disclosed that the ability to carry a bag of cement should not be equated to the ability to constructively use one's brain.

Shettima who said this when he chaired a nationwide conference of the Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) held in Abuja insisted that 2023 is payback time for the national leader of the APC.

2023: Tinubu's presidential ambition gets big boost

In another report, several support groups pushing for the presidential candidacy of Tinubu have merged.

The groups announced their merger into a single structure at an event organised by the Tinubu Support Group Management Council in Abuja on Monday, January 17.

The group during the event agreed that all various factions would work together to achieve the sole aim of ensuring the former Lagos governor secures a presidential ticket of the party and as well win the 2023 election.

MC Oluomo backs Tinubu

Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) has called on the people of the southwest region to back Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition.

The chairman of the NURTW in Lagos state made the call following Tinubu's visit to Zamfara over the recent deadly bandits' attack in the state.

In a social media post, MC Oluomo described the former governor of Lagos as the incoming president of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng