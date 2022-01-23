Senator who served in the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003 were said to have received N13,000 as salaries

The salary recieved by the lawmaker alongside allowance for only specific items approved in the budget

Senator Matori who served as lawmaker of the Senate at that time said the main drive for himself and his colleagues was not money by love for Nigeria

A former lawmaker of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Salisu Matori, has said that himself and his colleagues did not recieve as much salaries and allowances like the present members of the National Assembly.

The Punch reports that the 80-year-old former lawmaker who served as the senator representing Bauchi south constituency in Bauchi satte between 1999 and 2003 said senators at that time received a monthly salary of N13,000 as compared to that of the present crop of lawmakers.

Speaking on his dreams and expectations for Nigeria, Matori said he had interesting experiences while serving Nigeria as a lawmaker and that refected in his service to the nation.

Matori said lawmakers at the time were not perturbed about working for the good of Nigeria despite the pay Photo: Bigsagir Dantalal Marafa

He said that lawmakers at the time, particularly those in the Red Chambers were eager to contribute their best towrads bringing development to Nigeria and her people.

Matori said the main drive for himself and his colleagues was love for Nigeria, their fatherland as everyone thought about the country first.

He said:

"In other words, the main focus of each and every one of us at that time was, to the best of my knowledge, ‘Nigeria first’ and not any other consideration.

For example, when you look at the benefits aspects of it, when we came in, our salary was just N13,000 per month and we did not get any other allowances, apart from allowances for particular items."

Not perturbed by the meagre salary

Speaking on the situtaion with Nigeria at the time, Matori said lawmakers during his tenure were never discourged from giving their best to Nigerians and the country.

He said:

"On the other hand, the electorate, their expectations and urge for material things were less than what we have today. You see, our society has become more or less polarised today by the quest for the acquisition of material things and this is very unfortunate."

Jumbo pay for lawmakers of the present National Assembly

Legit.ng had reported that the Senate President for the Ninth Assembly, Ahmed Lawan, had said that the total salary for a senator is about N1.5 million and N1.3 million for a member House of Representatives.

Lawan said that the average office running cost for a senator and a member of the House of Representatives is N13 million and N8 million.

He also said that the budget of the National Assembly since 1999 has never gone above N150 billion, which accounts for about three per cent of the yearly budget.

