Bolaji Abdullahi, a former national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress has explained why President Buhari seems uninterested in the calls for restructuring

The former minister alleges that the president believes the calls for restructuring is an ACN southwest agenda

Abdullahi also expressed his disappointment in the non-implementation of the APC Governor Nasir El-Rufai-committee on true federalism report

The Punch reports that Abdullahi said he is yet to understand why the report by the All Progressives Congress committee on true federalism which was led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai is yet to be implemented.

Speaking four years after the report was submitted to the president, Abdullahi, a former national publicity secretary of the ruling party who decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the APC government had promised devolution of power in its manifesto.

He said despite questions asked by Nigerians on that particular promise by the ruling party, the APC-led administration is yet to take action in that regard.

Abdullahi said:

"After our report came out, our hope was that we would be able to get the Federal Government to take the needed actions because apart from the report that made specific recommendations on what to do on constitution amendments, we even went to the extent of including draft amendments."

I think what happened is that the manifesto of the APC had long been disowned by the government itself.

"The government felt it was the southwest wing of the party that inserted this into the manifesto of the party and the other wings didn’t believe in it; that was where the breakdown happened."

He also said that the call for restructuring was seen as an Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) southwest agenda, rather than the Buhari government agenda.

Abdullahi added:

"That dissonance was a major challenge that report had. I don’t think anything would come out of the report for now especially as we head to the last lap of the administration."

Source: Legit.ng