The United Kingdom chapter of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere group has advised Nigerians against falling for antics by some politicians as preparations for the 2023 general election continues.

According to Sahara Reporters, the group said some politicians would be campaigning with restructuring strategy just to capture the attention of Nigerians who sincerely yearn for a change.

A statement released by its secretary, Anthony Ajayi, said some restructuring is the only solution to Nigeria's progress.

The group said that most of these politicians have no intention of fulfilling promises they made during their campaigns.

Ajayi said:

"We urge all Nigerians to explore the 2023 elections to deepen democracy and enhance the frontier of true federalism in Nigeria.

We know already that politicians are going to use restructuring to campaign, so Nigerians should scorn anyone that will use restructuring as a campaign issue again."

The group also said that the politicians who also be banking on using palliatives and money as bait in various polling units during the election to win the hearts of the people.

Ajayi said the politicians are already perfecting arrangements to compromise security agents and the judiciary including INEC officials to ensure their victory come 2023.

He said:

"We, therefore, appeal to Nigerians to understand that the idea for restructuring is aimed at ensuring balanced national development, unity and peaceful co-existence and be ready to vote and ensure that their votes count.”

