Editor's note: In this piece, a journalist and columnist, Adedeji Adebayo questions the rationality behind Davido's attack on his uncle ahead of the state electioneering period.

Dele Adeleke, I was told, made a Distinction in his MBA. That also should have been part of Davido's assessment of his cousin's academic, or whatever, make-up. But unfortunately, he left that details out in order to drive home his point designed to embarrass his blood. Sighs.

Adedeji Adebayo questions the rationality behind Davido's attack on his uncle. Photo: Peoples Democratic Party

Source: Depositphotos

Meanwhile, on the basis of comparison: can Davido's 2.1, obtained from a private university's music department funded by his rich father, be compared with Dele's 2.2 in Accounting, obtained about 30 years ago, from a first generation university?

Meanwhile, is Davido contesting the governorship that he has to bring himself to the frey? He mentioned his 2.1 and Dele's 2.2 but failed to mention the grade of his empty headed uncle who he visibly has sided with in the encounter. Davido, no doubt, was trying to bring down "CousinDele" to the abysmal level of Senator F9 Pending Pending, the emblem of folks who misused privileged upbringing.

Davido's role would have been saluted had he come to pacify the two warring siblings. His intervention was unremarkable and lousy.

Ademola's retweet of Davido's Post?

Again, that Ademola Adeleke encouraged his nephew to attack his other nephew by retweeting the stinker is to tell us the dancing senator was part of the plan to troll the innocent Dele who since the campaign began has used measured words to describe the current relationship between him and the larger Adeleke family.

The recent show of shame by the Adelekes is a testament that the family is not exemplary after all. They are only seeking power for personal aggrandisement and status symbolisation. They will most probably use power to settle scores. The family tussle will setback the wheel of progress and governance in the state. The imbroglio will cast the state in despicable light. This is not what we need going forward. Osun electorate should not institutionalise the class struggle and bolekaja that has been made manifest in the Adeleke family.

Source: Legit.ng