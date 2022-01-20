Shehu Sani on Thursday, January 20, reacted to the victory secured by the IPOB leader at the Abia High Court in Umuahia

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district at the Eight Senate has congratulated the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu for his victory at the Abia High Court on Wednesday, January 19.

Shehu Sani in a tweet on Thursday, January 20, also made a prayer for Kanu who secured N1 billion victory against the Federal Government for the infringement of his fundamental human rights.

Shehu Sani has congratulated the leader of the IPOB on his N1 billion court victory Photo: Olubiyo Samuel

Nnamdi Kanu challenges FG, Army, others

Recall that the IPOB leader had filed a suit against the FG, the Nigerian Army and six others for invading his family home in Afara Ukwu, Umuahia on September 10, 2017.

During the invasion, a sporadic shooting by the operatives of the Nigerian military led to the killing of many including some pets in the IPOB leader's residence at the time.

In his suit, Kanu asked the court to order the Army, FG and other respondents to pay N5 billion as damages and compensation to him and also make a public apology in national dailies over the invasion.

Court rules in favour of the IPOB leader

In his judgement on Wednesday, January 19, Justice Benson Anya, who presided over the matter at the High Court in Umuahia, Abia state ordered the Nigerian Army and the respondents to apologise to Kanu for the infringement of his fundamental human rights.

The court also awarded N1 billion in favour of Kanu.

However, in his prayer on the microblogging site, Sani prayed that no appeal against Justice Anya's judgement would succeed.

Sani appealed to Kanu to remember some of his supporters and fans like him who have never reduced to insulting him (Kanu) should the FG and the Army finally remit the said money into his account.

Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty to 15-count charges against him

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had taken a fresh turn.

The Federal Government on Wednesday, January 19, arraigned Kanu on fresh 15-count amended charges before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were read to him by the registrar of the court.

Abuja judge issues strong order over Nnamdi Kanu's outfit, daily routine in SSS detention

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, January 18, ordered the State Security Services (SSS) to ensure that the leader of the IPOB gets a change of cloth.

The order from the judge followed a complaint by the lead counsel to the IPOB leader, Mike Ozekhome.

Ozekhome had informed the court that his client was constantly being subjected to poor treatment while in the custody of the SSS.

