The minimum educational qualification for those seeking to be elected into public offices in Nigeria might be reviewed

This was declared by the speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Lagos on Monday, January 17

Gbajabiamila called on members of the National Assembly to begin moves that could lead to the review of the Constitution to this effect

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking public office in Nigeria needs to be reviewed.

Vanguard reports that Gbajabiamila said this on Monday, January 17, at the 52nd Convocation Lecture of the University of Lagos.

Speaker Gbajabiamila said the provision of the constitution does not represent the present time Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila

The lecture was titled, ‘Building Back Better: Creating a New Framework for Tertiary Education in Nigeria in the 21st Century.

Gbajabiamila said the possession of a minimum of secondary school certificate or its equivalent for people seeking public offices is no longer in tune with realities on the ground.

He further called for the amendment of Section 131 (d) of the 1999 Constitution to raise the minimum educational qualification for people seeking elective offices.

Premium Times reports that the speaker said the provisions of the constitution is a product of a time that does not represent the demands of the present day.

He affirmed that the National Assembly needs to look into the constitution and seek ways to review it with the aim of raising the minimum educational qualification of those seeking elective offices.

