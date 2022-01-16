Nigerian ladies have been asked not to go into any relationship because of the wealth of their spouses

The call was made by Mrs Ezinee Daniel-Nze, an 83-year-old former traditional healer from Ndi-Obasi, Abia stat

According to her, people should allow love guide them in the cholice of therelationships and marriages

Mrs Ezinee Daniel-Nze, has called on Nigerian ladies not to go into relationships or marriages based on the monetary rewards they tend to benefit from it.

According to the 83-year-old former traditional healer from Ndi-Obasi, Abia state, it is necessary for youths not to go into relations or marriages because of the pocket of the husband or wife.

She disclosed this when she spoke with Punch Newspaper.

She said:

"I had other men who were coming to marry me, but I liked that he didn’t look much at other women. I like that he didn’t have a pot belly. I had never liked men who had potbelly, anyway. He was a very calm and loving man. It was when we got married that we were joined in the church, The Apostolic Church, Abia state.

"I didn’t look at whether or not he was rich; I just loved him. This is why I advise youths to stop looking at the pocket of their prospective spouses. Let your relationship be based only on love. If you go into the marriage with love, I promise you that money will come. Look more at the person’s prospects and where both of you are going and all the great things the two of you can achieve together."

