The presidential candidate for the annulled June 12, 1993 election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, has been laid to rest in Kano.

Daily Trust reports that Tofa was buried between the graves of his parents at the Hajj Camp cemetery in Kano state.

Former governor Kwankwaso said late Tofa is a nationalist Photo: Imrana Daura

Source: Facebook

Tofa's death was announced on Monday, January 3, by one of his daughters who had earlier debunked misinformation about his death three days ago.

One of those who joined Tofa's family to mourn the passing of the late 1993 presidential candidate is a former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso relives Alhaji Tofa's life on earth

A statement by Kwankwaso seen by Legit.ng described Tofa as a nationalist who loves the country.

Kwakwaso said Tofa lived a life dedicated to humanity and worthy of emulation by all who love peace and unity.

Noting that he had received the news of Tofa's passing with shock, Kwankwaso said the people of Kano state will miss the late presidential candidate dearly.

Kwankwaso said:

"Alhaji Tofa was a man of honour who put service to the people ahead and above personal self-interest."

"As a candidate on the ballot of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, Tofa's actions distinguished him as a Nationalist and one who loves the country."

The former governor further urged Nigerians to collectively immortalise the late Tofa by ensuring they strive for good leadership at all times.

Kwankwaso said:

"We must always be the right compass with which current and future leaders would navigate through for the betterment of our people."

Alhaji Bashir Tofa died at the age of 93-year-old, one of his daughters confirmed on Monday, January 3.

Tofa contested the 1993 presidential election against late Moshood Abiola in a poll that has been termed the freest and fairest elections in Nigeria.

