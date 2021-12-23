Pastor Tunde Bakare has expressed deep concern over his position regarding his colleague in faith, David Oyedepo

Bakare during a TV programme disclosed he has nothing personal against the man of God but would not hesitate to speak the truth always

The cleric who is keen on the development of the country insist they both have differences but it doesn't mean they are sworn enemies

The founder and serving overseer of Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), Tunde Bakare, revealed he is no enemy of David Oyedepo, the founder of Winners’ Chapel.

Premium Times reports that Mr Bakare who made this disclosure on Saturday, December 18, during a live programme, noted that although they share different doctrines and beliefs, they are not enemies.

He said:

“Oyedepo and I are contemporaries. We were born in the same year.

“Oyedepo was born in August, 1954, and I was born in September. We are contemporaries, God has really blessed him and used him.

“We have differences in doctrines, what we believe, but that does not make us enemies."

When asked whether the incident was before Mr Oyedepo acquired his private jet, Mr Bakare said he doesn’t know why the clergyman makes so much noise about his private jet.

The cleric affirmed thus:

“We can afford it; we are not envious of them at all."

