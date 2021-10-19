Nigerians have been warned not to allow their National Identification Numbers to be linked to another person’s card

According to the federal government, this is to protect the true owner of the NIN from any liabilities or negative consequences

Going further, the FG said since it is easy to trace, any crime committed by such sim will be linked to the original owner of the NIN

A message has been sent to Nigerians by the Nigerian Communications Commission.

The commission asked Nigerians not to allow their National Identification Numbers to be linked to another person’s Subscriber Identity Module cards.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NCC Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen.

FG issues serious warning to Nigerians over linking of SIM card with NIN

Source: UGC

Speaking on ‘the Benefits of NIN-SIM Integration’, he said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“On no account should a telecom consumer, however circumstanced, allow another person to register a SIM with another person’s NIN.”

According to him, this advice was meant to protect the true owner of the NIN from any liabilities or negative consequences arising from the use of other person’s SIM

He added:

“If the person, whose SIM is linked to your line, uses their own SIM to commit crimes or any form of atrocities, it is easy to be traced to you and then, you will be dealt with because the SIM is linked to your NIN.”

NCC denies plan to disqualify Nigerians under 18-years from owning SIM cards

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has described reports that it plans to disqualify Nigerians below the age of 18-years-old from owning or registering Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards as misleading.

The NCC in a statement signed by Ikechukwu Adinde, its director of public administration said the new report is a misrepresentation of the proceedings of the Reviewed/Draft Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations organised by the commission.

According to Adinde, parents are allowed to acquire SIM cards for their children and wards. However, Adinde said it should be made clear that following the acquisition of these SIM cards for minors by proxy, the parents must be ready to take responsibility for whatever might happen thereafter.

Source: Legit