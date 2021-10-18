Prince Uche Secondus has vowed not to withdraw the case challenging his removal from the court

Uche Secondus, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says he has no intention of withdrawing the case challenging his removal from court.

Mr Ike Abonyi, his Media Adviser disclosed this in a statement in Abuja. Abonyi said that Secondus was in court to seek for justice as well as save the party from manipulations.

Uche Secondus says he will not withdraw the case challenging his removal. Photo: PDP

Source: Twitter

“The attention of the media office of Secondus has been drawn to an unsubstantiated report claiming that he is under pressure to withdraw his case against the party from court.

“The truth which the said news did not state is that Secondus is not in court against the party, but was dragged to court by persons bent on hijacking the soul of the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the media office wishes to restate that Secondus is really under pressure for justice and will seek it anywhere to save the party from destruction,” he said.

Source: Legit Nigeria