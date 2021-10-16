Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna state on Saturday, October 16, elected new executive members of the party

Senator Uba Sani lauded Governor Naasir El-Rufai for the consensus policy adopted by the party in choosing its leaders

The lawmaker noted that Governor El-Rufai has shown the world that he is a good and competent leader

Kaduna, Kaduna - The senator representing Kaduna Central at the upper legislative chamber, Abuja, Uba Sani has lent his weight behind the consensus policy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state as enthroned by Governor Nasir Ahmed Elrufai.

Senator Uba described the exercise as an exhibition of the democratic spirit.

Senator Uba Sani has commended Governor El-Rufai over the 'consensus model' in Kaduna APC. Credit: Uba Sani.

The lawmaker also commended the governor's ability to successfully complete ward, local government, and state congresses.

He described El-Rufai's action as proof of his refusal to influence the picking of the ward, local government, and state party executives, saying that the governor allowed stakeholders at all levels to work out their own arrangements.

Senator Uba further explained that by allowing democracy to flourish in the party, El-Rufai has laid a solid foundation for the sustenance of democracy in the state.

Turning to the party, the lawmaker, who is also chairman of the Senate committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institution added that the party's stakeholders in the state displayed uncommon unity over the conduct of the exercise.

He said:

"Let me also deeply appreciate APC stakeholders in Kaduna State for displaying uncommon unity and effectively utilizing the consensus option in filling party positions. Their sacrifices and compromises have shown that they prioritize the collective interest above personal gains. Kaduna state is showing others the way. Let us sustain this new spirit. It is the path to success."

