A loyalist and aide to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Macdonald Ebere, won the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress held in Owerri, the state capital, on Saturday, October 16.

Before his victory at the ruling party's congress, Ebere was general manager of Imo environmental transformation commission.

Ebere is one of Uzodinma's loyal aides (Photo: Imo State Government)

Reacting to Ebere's victory, Governor Uzodinma urged him to reconcile the differences in the party, Punch reports.

The governor charged his aide to be a man of truth and peace who and act as a uniting factor in the state chapter of the party.

Speaking further, Uzodinma told Ebere:

“I will give you all the support you will require. APC is a national party. APC is a party to beat in Nigeria. APC is the party that produced me to be the governor of Imo state.

“If you fail, it means I have failed. But if APC succeeds, it means that I have succeeded. My success is our success and our success is my success.”

Why APC will win Anambra governorship election, Hope Uzodinma

Meanwhile, the APC had expressed confidence that it would win the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state.

Uzodinma on Tuesday, August 17, that the party was a competent brand for the poll.

He stated that the Anambra people would buy into the manifesto of the party, thereby leading to a win at the polls. The governor said:

“We are going there with a brand, an enviable brand that will be easy to sell, and by the grace of God, I think APC will win Anambra gubernatorial election come November 2021.''

He noted that though the south-eastern state is currently being ruled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the APC had a better name and is more functional and mobile than any other party in the country.

