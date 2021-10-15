Governor El-Rufai says the metropolitan authorities he created was for administrative purposes and not political

According to him, they are not local governments and should not be treated as such by the people of the state

He added that the functions delegated to the metropolitan authorities are those that no local government in Nigeria carries out effectively

To allay fears, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has explained the reason for creating metropolitan Authorities for Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan.

The governor, while swearing in the administrators and two High Court Judges said the new metropolitan authorities are not local government councils or local government development areas or any arm of these.

El Rufai gives reasons why he created metropolitan authorities.

Source: Facebook

He said they are also not a new tier of government but administrative structures to manage the major cities within the state.

He said:

“It’s obvious that some people do not understand the concept of metropolitan authorities . Our major cities are bigger than the Local Government Councils in which they have been balkanize.”

“The Kaduna Capital Territory did this job until the late 1970s for those old enough to remember, Kaduna was always administered by an administrator. Who was the administrator of the capital Territory.

“Things worked much better then, the replacement structures that came after the 1976 local government reforms have not worked as well as the capital territory administrative structure did. This is why we are going back to it."

Going further, he added the functions delegated to the metropolitan authorities are those that no local government in Nigeria carries out effectively .

