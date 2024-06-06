A young Nigerian groom sparked reactions as he threw away palm wine instead of drinking it when served by his bride during their traditional wedding

A video making the rounds on social media captured the couple’s wedding event in the company of their family and friends

However, during the wine-sharing part, the groom refused to drink the palm wine served to him generating different perspectives

At a traditional wedding, a young Nigerian groom caused a stir as he discarded palm wine instead of drinking it when offered by his bride.

A widely circulated video showcased the couple's joyful celebration surrounded by loved ones.

During the customary wine-sharing ritual, the groom opted not to drink from the palm wine. Instead, he poured it out and placed money in the emptied vessel before presenting it back to his betrothed.

This act triggered varied responses on social media, with some speculating about concerns of potential poisoning by unidentified individuals.

Weightlossproducts9ja said:

“That’s how they do it to avoid cases of Po!isoning. As a Bride that knows the people she’s surrounded with please tell your groom not to drink from it but pour it away. I’ve lost an Uncle through this.”

Mcmakopolo1 opined:

“Na only the bride know her people ooo and some of these traditional marriages the bride doesn’t live in the village they only go to for the rights … so to avoid matters that touch the kidney … make ground chop too.”

Nene_george quizzed:

“I’m still trying to understand why he did that. Is it that he doesn’t trust his wife’s family.”

Enechelsea clarified:

“They don’t used to drink it again nau. They just collect and pour away. Cause the world is very wicked. You don’t know who handled the drink before the bride so it’s better safe than sorry.”

Groom refuses palm wine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that it is the norm at Igbo traditional weddings that the groom receives palm wine from his bride, drinks it and dances forward with her to receive marital blessings after putting money in the container used in delivering the drink.

However, the reverse was the case at a recent traditional wedding, and this stirred reactions online.

The moment caught on camera by a lady showed the groom pouring the palm wine on the ground after his bride handed it to him.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a groom changed his WhatsApp status to “fear women” just moments before he was supposed to receive the traditional drink from his bride on their wedding day.

