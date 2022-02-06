An adorable video has captured a lovely demonstration by Nigerian soldiers as they turned up for their colleague's wedding ceremony

The military officers caused a stir as they broke into quick push-ups to the admiration of guests present

Despite rocking an agbada wear, the groom joined his uniformed colleagues as they did push-ups repeatedly

A wedding ceremony is a beautiful moment in the lives of two people in a personal relationship.

A wedding ceremony of a military man will surely live long in the memories of guests owing to the stunning display of his colleagues.

The wedding ceremony was graced by military personnel who showed up in their uniforms to felicitate with their male colleague on his special day and they did it in style.

In the short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, one of the soldiers rained cash on the groom while the rest broke into quick push-ups in honour of their colleague.

This showcase thrilled guests who gathered to get a close-up view of the soldiers.

The groom in his agbada attire surprisingly joined his colleagues as he too did push-ups.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@olatunjieunice_ said:

"Make another person wey them no send pick the money Abeg I wan check something."

@janeblinky

"They’re teaching him how he should handle his wife tonight on the oza room you gerrit?"

@chrisiphomes

"Na only this country fit kill this joy by sending this vibrant young man to fight Boko haram. God bless their union. God Don't allow their general to count him among the people going to fight book haram amen."

@okonofuaitohan55 said:

"These kind of men should be all ladies prayer points, they are strong and very energetic."

Soldiers put up lovely military display at female colleague's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female soldier was treated to a nice display by her colleagues in the force as she tied the knot.

During the ceremony, men of the force brought their band crew as they ushered the event with their basses and trumpets.

At a point, co-female soldiers did a parade and marched to the bride dressed in her regalia. They presented a sword to her as a mark of honour. Soldiers formed walls along both sides of the aisle, using their swords to create a parabolic cover and the groom and his wife walked through.

