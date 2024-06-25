A video of Davido, Chioma and the singer's mother-in-law has surfaced on their traditional wedding day

The video showed the DMW label's mother-in-law posing for pictures on the special day

The adorable video left people gushing as they pointed out the close resemblance between Chioma and her mum

More videos from David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Rowland's traditional wedding in Lagos have continued to emerge online.

Amid various videos of the couple and their friends, a rare one showing one of Chioma's family members has surfaced on the internet.

Video of Chioma's mum warms hearts. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, which has since gone viral, Chioma's mum and singer's mother-in-law looked adorable as she posed for pics.

Chioma's mum rocked dark shades and looked elegant in her outfit. Some netizens, however, pointed out that she shared a resemblance with Davido's wife.

Watch a video of Davido, Chioma and Chioma's mum below:

Below is another video of Chioma's mum beside her dad

Netizens react to Davido's video with Chioma's mum

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below;

cravingsnails:

"Lion no dey born goat. She is her mother’s daughter. Indeed The beauty is beautying. Igbo Amaka."

rosythrone:

"She’s her Mother’s daughter."

christabelegbenya:

"Every mother’s prayers being alive to see this beautiful day."

toyosi8196

"Chioma’s mother looks very beautiful button."

registrationforall:

"It's a proud mother moment. May we all enjoy the fruits of our labor in Jesus' name."

honiebells007:

"Shes so beauriful see her cute smile."

relinkams_clothings:

"Awww her Mum is so Pretty."

king_cabase:

"Her mama too fine o Abeg who get d mama number??"

christabelegbenya:

chinelo_nwaa:

"Patient Dog don see food chop. So happy for chioma."

Source: Legit.ng