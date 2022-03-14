A bride who had her wedding recently sat for an examination on the same day that she walked down the aisle

In a beautiful video, her newly-wedded husband held her hand as he accompanied her to the examination center

Ghanaians have not been unable to keep their cool after beholding the heartwarming moment on social media

A heartwarming video is beginning to trend on social media as it shows an adorable moment a newly-wedded bride stormed an examination center to write an assessment scheduled for that same day.

The lady and her husband were seen in the video wearing the same wedding gown and suit they had during their marriage ceremony which drew the attention of many spectators at the exams center.

Ghanaian bride and her groom at examination center Photo credit: @ghanafuodotcom

Checks conducted by Legit.ng reveal that the beautiful footage was taken at the Madina Lutheran Academy in the Greater Accra Region.

Social media reactions

The footage has since been amassing numerous reactions on social media as many could simply not have enough of the romantic scene that was caught on camera.

@duahrafia questioned why the couple decided to have the wedding on that same day anyway:

"Why choose a date for your wedding to write exams. She did not write anything."

@addo9199 replied with an explanation:

"What if the exams waz rather fixed on her wedding date, who will intentionally fix her wedding date on exams day eiii ghanafo."

@dolphins_swim_center_takoradi indicated:

"This is not a wise move. Why fix a wedding date on an exam day... unless the exam date was unscheduled I think this was not wise..."

Watch the video below:

Lady takes exam in her wedding dress

