During a wedding, 18 ladies who used to date the groom stormed the venue to witness the nuptials

In what appears to be a well-planned show, the women were said to have behaved themselves at the wedding

They were said to have eaten and danced in peace without causing any trouble for the bride and her groom

Reactions trailed the story of 18 women who stormed the wedding of a man who used to be their boyfriend.

In what resembles a planned show of solidarity, the women stormed the wedding and joined other guests to wish their ex well.

According to the story told on X by Wizarab, the ladies were said to have maintained a high level of decorum.

What they did at the wedding when they arrived

Wizarab said they behaved themselves, danced and ate like others and gave no one headaches.

The story reads:

"At this guy's wedding, over 18 of the women he has slept with were present. Actually, his friends stopped counting when they got to 18 and started laughing. None misbehaved. They behaved themselves, ate and danced to the glory of God. This one no be Alpha. Na Greek god himself."

Reactions as 18 ladies storm the wedding of their ex-boyfriend

@InalegwuSZN asked:

"18 and nobody misbehaved like how?"

@Bady4christ said:

"He must be a rich guy."

@Jidekuje said:

"I’m sure some of the guys that have slept with the lady would also be there. And they would behave themselves as usual. It is what it is."

@AdemoyeJohn said:

"He's got to have book keeping track of the lies he told them but he's cover got blown eventually."

@bellick01 said:

"Na Greek god truly, they were the understanding side girls and I’m sure he was a nice guy too for them not to have misbehaved."

@gagnanttt said:

This guy is an absolute legend.

