A Nigerian lady whose parents got married after 29 years of being together has shared their wedding video

The lady's friends were in attendance to celebrate the couple at a time they achieved the long-term dream

Among those who reacted to the old couple's video were people who wondered why their wedding took that long

A Nigerian lady has gone online to share the wedding video of her parents, who got married after 29 years.

The couple already had grown-up children at the time of their formal marriage.

The couple's daughter expressed her joy. Photo source: @misttyceleb1

Source: TikTok

Old couple celebrated themselves

All their kids' friends jumped on the popular "I am not the bride" trend to show their mother who the bride was.

The lady (@misttyceleb1) who shared their video congratulated her dad and mother. Many people joined in celebrating the couple, and some wondered why they waited for that long.

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

LK markie said:

"Them give her belle when she be girl osim official got married."

Oluwatobiloba Godwin said:

"This is so beautiful. May the lord continue to bless their union."

Josephine Kokweson said:

"Her fabric is so beautiful. What's its name pls."

de Frank said:

"The one that said she was there for the food dey enter my eye."

Mabel’stouch cosmetics said:

"Congratulations iya mistura am so happy for you."

Sadiya said:

"Awwn congratulations she look so so so beautiful more happiness together."

ireoluwa said:

"Congratulations to them. Mommy is so happy."

user2689506725640 said:

"Her daughter her bridesmaid."

Quin Belbon said:

"Bride is soo joyful."

POUNDS said:

"The bride is still young and beautiful."

Bah_lih_kis21 said:

"Everything is not too late."

ekhorose_edugie said:

"After we yrs of cohabiting sorry! Congratulations, forever to go."

onizetee said:

"'After 29 years of living together' you can now start counting the years of marriage from now. Many more years anniversaries to celebrate...Amen."

SANDRA said:

"Hmmmm! So what if her daughters were to marry? Hmmmmmmmmm!"

tulukson said:

"Why firstborn be like the last born."

maris said:

"First daughters and chikele body na 5 and 6...always looking younger than the rest."

