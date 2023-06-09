A pregnant bride and her husband made a sweet entry into their wedding venue, and the video is trending on TikTok

The beautiful bride danced so excitedly as she held hands tightly with her husband and entered with her big baby bump

The video immediately caught the attention of TikTok users after it was posted by the wedding photographer

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A bride who is heavily pregnant danced into her wedding venue in style alongside her husband.

Wedding photographer, Stanlo posted the interesting video on TikTok, where it has gone viral.

The bride and her man danced into the wedding arena in a sweet way. Photo credit: TikTok/@stanlophotography.

Source: TikTok

Stanlo said the wedding took place at Lake Como, Italy. In the video he posted, the bride's excitement filled the air.

She was beautifully dressed in a gown that brought out her baby bump and made it visible to the guests.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Guests cheer as pregnant bride enters wedding venue

She was also clutching a beautiful bouquet of flowers which she gestured with as she danced.

As she and her husband made their exciting entrance into the venue, the guests could not hold their excitement.

People started shouting and hailing the couple while some removed their phones and started recording.

While her husband also did his best on the dance floor, the guests focused on the pregnant woman.

Watch the video below:

TikTok reactions to video of a pregnant bride

@blair202 said:

"So we’re not gonna talk about the pregnant woman?"

@Kandigirl commented:

"Cool down don’t have your baby yet. This is the wedding of the year period!!!"

@La Princesse Tété said:

"I’ll do anything to have you as my wedding photographer."

@Lyndsha said:

"See, the Mc didn’t have to say the stageeeeee."

@Azo Akweenda reacted:

"Having you as a photographer definitely comes with the vibes."

@AFIA reacted:

"That beautiful pregnant woman is a whole vibe."

@user2273628450369 said:

"That’s not right, for a pregnant woman with a wedding dress, she has to give birth before she wedding."

Man discovers that his wife is pregnant for his gateman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman got pregnant for her gateman when her husband was not around.

The woman was said to have cheated on her husband, who spent eight months in Dubai.

When he returned to Nigeria, he discovered that his wife had been put in the family way by his gateman.

Source: Legit.ng