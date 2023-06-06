A short video of a man who kissed his wife in public during their wedding has been viewed over 3.1 million times on TikTok

The video went viral on TikTok because the lady looks very beautiful and towers above her husband in height

They shared a romantic kiss in public during their wedding, but some people said the bride was feeling shy

More than 3.1 million people have seen the video of a short-looking man and his tall bride.

TikTok user, @korafmulaja4 and showed how the bride and the groom shared a kiss during the wedding.

The couple went viral on TikTok as people admired them. Photo credit: TikTok/@korafmulaja4.

Source: TikTok

From the video, TikTok users noticed that the bride towered above her man in terms of height and physical stature.

Bride shares kiss with groom during wedding

The video appeared to have been recorded inside a church when they were being joined in holy matrimony.

When it was time for the couple to share a kiss, the lady bent down to the man's height and kissed him.

They shared a second kiss before the bride turned and stood and stared into the vacant space while the groom clutched a microphone.

The video has stirred reactions among TikTok users who are trying to interpret it in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users reaction to video of bride and groom sharing a kiss

@Goodpeace asked:

"why are people laughing? After all he is human."

@Deborah said:

They got married a few years ago in this church. Many people thought it wouldn't work, but by God's grace they're still together and they have two kids."

@user4469971321865 commented:

To each his own chance, to each his own choice, congratulations."

@WILDCHILD said:

"God is good. The luckiest man on earth right now."

@tino fire immutinha said:

"The wife seems like she's not there."

@user6828000310969 commented:

"But, she was feeling shy."

Source: Legit.ng