It was a moment of joy for an interracial couple as they took their relationship to a new height by tying the knot in Nigeria

The bride, the owner of a funeral home in the United States, flew into Nigeria to walk down the aisle with her lover

Social media users shared their thoughts on the couple's union as their photos went viral on the internet

An American funeral home owner simply identified as Onyx has tied the knot with her Nigerian partner in style.

For some time, Onyx and her man, Maxwell, have been in a long-distance relationship, videos seen on her TikTok page suggest.

She had her court wedding with Maxwell in Abuja. Photo Credit: @iamonyx_6

Source: TikTok

At the Federal Marriage Registry in Garki, Abuja, the lovebirds had their court wedding and took some lovely photoshoots.

In one of the shoots, Onyx held the US flag while Maxwell held that of Nigeria and they swapped flags in another loved-up photo.

Onyx said she loved that people thought she was Nigerian until she shared their wedding photos.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Anjorins Vlog said:

"You look Nigerian,..

"African American and Nigerian LDR is the best."

@MinatheMuthaof7 said:

"So Beautiful, Welcome nephew to the family and the states. May your union be blessed an eternity. Congratulations to you both..."

zeal said:

"Congratulations God please lead me to where mine is."

Tarajee said:

"Congratulations Hun. I was going to look up the court houses in Abuja and then you're here on my for you."

Yolanda Brassfield Michael said:

"Congratulations on closing the distance Sis."

kiki said:

"Loveeee it sis! congratulations to you guys."

NaturallyBusi said:

"Check that bloodline sis; congratulations."

mihzzguddy said:

"Congratulations sweetie you have become Nigeria."

Oyinbo lady to land in Nigeria for her lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo lady was set to arrive in Nigeria for her young lover.

In one of the videos he posted on the platform, the man revealed that he turned down a $500 (N211k) Apple gift card from her.

On why he rejected it, the man stated that he doesn't need her money but her friendship.

"I don't need her money, just her friend is okay," he captioned the video.

The white lady showed concern and care towards him as seen in the said recorded video call.

Source: Legit.ng