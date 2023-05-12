A beautiful bride and groom share the breathtaking and emotional first touch moment as a couple that have left the internet drooling with emotion

Holding hands and savouring the occasion, the delighted couple snatched a few private moments for themselves

Many TikTok users responded to the charming video by praising the adorable moment and expressing their desire for a similar beautiful moment

An emotional video has shown a stunning bride and her handsome groom having their first touch moment before the ceremony.

The short clip shared by @fotosbyfola on TikTok showed the stunning bride and groom standing on opposite sides of the wall with continuous flashing from the camera.

Couple goes emotional with wedding-day first touch moment. Photo credit: Tiktok@fotosbyfola

Source: TikTok

The bride looked beautiful in her white bridal gown, trying her best not to shed tears while she held hands with her groom, who was also looking dashing in his suit.

The video shows that the pair had an amazing connection as the groom could detect the bride was crying just by holding her hand.

Netizens get thrilled with couples' emotional first-touch moment

The groom immediately told her to relax and take a deep breath. He asked if she was okay and tried calming her down by telling her a joke which made her laugh. The photographer could be heard capturing the romantic moment as they were having their sweet moment.

Watch video:

Netizens could not stop raving about the adorable moment; some said the video made them cry, while others congratulated them. Many also admired the groom for calming his bride and making her laugh.

The video so far has gathered 98,000 likes with more than a few comments on TikTok.

@ Mrs H said:

“Why I thought that was Erica Mena.”

@ivery je said:

“Everything about this, OMG! I want to be this beautiful one day.”

@yourfavcurlyhead said:

“Omg, the way this man said if you want sum laugh at.”

@Nakayla Edwards commented:

“He just knew you were crying…this is too cute.”

@miya said:

“Ah,h the connection, the love. Omg, I need.”

@Pamela said:

“Congratulatio,ns that was a touching moment.”

