A wedding video shows the moment a groom picked up an interesting dance that made guests to shout

In the TikTok video, which lasted 18 seconds, the man danced aggressively in front of his wife who stood watching

Many reactions have trailed the video as TikTok users have many things to say about the man's way of dancing

A groom has gone viral on TikTok because of the exciting way he danced during his wedding.

In an 18 seconds video posted on TikTok by @chase_ngo_man, the man showed the real stuff he was made of on the dance floor.

The groom danced with so much pride and happiness. Photo credit: TikTok/@chase_ngo_man.

Source: TikTok

The video shows that he was walking out to the stage with his wife when he suddenly started dancing aggressively.

Wife watch in amazement as groom dances aggressively

His style of dancing is what some Nigerians would refer to as 'shakara dance' because he danced with so much pride and aggressiveness.

He started his dance moves suddenly, stepping forward from where his wife was standing.

It was just as if he was drunk with love and the beauty of the moment because his dance steps were strong and acrobatic.

The way his wife watched with amazement in her eyes, it was like she didn't know her groom could dance that way.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Lord Xulu said:

"The cognac was well mixed."

@Addymiza reacted:

"Makoti doesn't know her man."

@Hluly24..... @ said:

"I'm sure his ex was there."

@malome_romza commented:

"When they told you that you will never get married, then boom it's your day."

@zinhle_madladlacele1 said:

"So glad that, he did what he wanted to do, on his wedding day."

@thisGirl! reacted:

"Married 2 seconds then the true colours come."

@ithurts reacted:

"Let's talk about the lady in the pink dress. Something is not sure."

@yayokezu said:

"I have been waiting for this moment."

@decision2020 commented:

"He seems to happy."

