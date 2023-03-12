Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique called off their 11-year marriage in June 2022 amid claims of the footballer's infidelity

It was reported that Shakira found an empty jam jar in the fridge after returning home, implying someone else had been staying in her house

She hinted at the empty jam jar in a music video for her single Te Felicito, which takes a jibe at Pique and his new lover

Shakira has opened up about her tough journey after breaking up with former Barcelona FC soccer star Gerard Pique.

Shakira has opened up about her separation from Gerard Pique. Photo: Getty Images, Shakira.

Shakira, Pique divorce

The 46-year-old singer said she had a rough year after her separation and eventual divorce from Pique.

She noted that writing her chart-topping diss track aimed at her ex-hubby had been important to her, as it was a healthy way to channel her emotions.

According to Page Six, Shakira said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon:

“I’ve had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 has been so important to me."

The songstress said she recorded and released the song as it felt how other women relate to her situation with her ex.

“I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much cr*p the way I had to.”

See the video below:

Shakira's strawberry jam

On Thursday, January 19, Legit.ng reported that Shakira reportedly discovered her ex-lover Pique's affair by finding a clue hidden in her home's fridge.

According to Daily Mail, the celebrated singer found out her ex was having an affair when she discovered a jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she was away.

Shakira knew that Gerard and their children didn't like strawberry jam, and for this reason, she was convinced that someone else had been staying at their home when she found the empty jar despite her family disliking it.

