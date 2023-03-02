An interesting Instagram video shows a bride before and after she got her makeup transformation

The outcome of the makeup transformation as shown in the video has stunned many people on Instagram

Mixed reactions have trailed the video, but many people acknowledged that the lady is a beautiful bride

A Nigerian bride has gone viral due to her beauty after she was given a makeup transformation.

In a video posted on Instagram, the lady was shown shortly before her wedding.

The bride has gone viral because of her beauty. Photo credit: Instagram/@nigerianwedding.

Source: Instagram

The first scene of the video shows the lady before she got her makeup transformed.

Beautiful bride goes viral because of her makeup transformation

She was sitting down and waiting for the make-up artist to work on her face. Another scene of the video shows the result of the makeup session.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many people who have seen the outcome of the make-up transformation have hailed the bride's stunning beauty.

While her face had some dark spots before the transformation, the areas completely disappeared after.

Some however said she still looked beautiful despite the makeup and that it only enhanced her beauty. The video was posted on Instagram by @nigerianwedding.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@brown__sugarz said:

"The bride is beautiful and the makeup artist did a good job also."

@o2signature_lingerie commented:

"The make-up artists really put a lot of handwork to it. And the bride is very beautiful. Nice post."

@realchampchisom said:

"Ebube is such a beautiful bride! Congratulations to her! Lovely makeover."

@dowahlynb commented:

"She's a beautiful woman."

@ritaoghogho said:

"Chineke! Whao!!! Great transformation! She's still beautiful also before the makeup."

Couple who met online gets married

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got married to a man who she met on Whatsapp.

In a Twitter post, the lady said she saw the man in a Whatsapp group and decided to hit him up.

The lady explained that she resided in Borno state as a youth corp member. She later relocated to Enugu.

Their relationship subsequently blossomed and led to a marriage in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng