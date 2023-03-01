A young lady who recently got blessed with the gift of twin children has shown them off on TikTok

Apart from sharing pictures of her children, the lady also showed her large baby bump in the viral video

Many TikTok users who have seen the video are saying they want to give birth to twin babies

A viral TikTok video trending online has shown a woman who just welcomed beautiful twin children.

In the video posted by @kashybaby3, the woman equally showed off her large baby bump.

Lady with large baby bump goes viral as she gives birth to twins

The first scene in the video showed when she was still pregnant and close to giving birth. Her baby bump was so large that it attracted the attention of people on TikTok. In the scene, she jokingly announced her pregnancy using a funny voice.

The next scene in the video showed when she already gave birth to her babies. She clutched the two kids in her arms and posed with them.

The new mum had a look of joy on her face, showing she was very happy to have welcomed the bundles of joy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

TikTok users have since joined in her celebration as they took to the comment section to bare their minds. Some prayed to give birth to twins.

@user@femaleking38 said:

"Congratulations."

@sarahodozi60 reacted:

"Congratulations I tap from your blessings."

@Okunghae Becky said:

"Wow double celebration."

@Lovely beauty said:

"I double tap from your blessings into my womb and grace, congratulations , your twins are so pretty."

@folly banks reacted:

"Na 4 you suppose born oo because that belly too big."

@Desmondperry said:

"Triplet supposed to dey that belly."

