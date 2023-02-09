A young lady has sent social media into s frenzy after revealing that her Chinese guardian actually kidnapped her years ago

While stating that she has gotten over the incident, the lady appreciated her kidnapper for raising her well

Showering encomiums on her Chinese family, she took a swipe at people who don't consider them her real family

A young lady has shaken the internet with a shocking secret about her Chinese family.

The lady whose origin is still unknown claimed in a viral TikTok video that her Chinese father is not her real dad.

She said she found out that the man kidnapped her from the hospital as a baby years ago but she got nothing but love for him.

According to the lady, he raised her well and her Chinese family made her who she is today. She slammed people who opine that the Chinese folks are not her real family.

"You think cheating hurts? Imagine being with Chinese people your whole life who look you dead in the face and tells you they love you but you end up finding out they kidnapped you out of the hospital as a child. That shi*t literally ruins you," a caption of her video showcase of her Chinese family reads.

Another video seen on her TikTok page showed her as a child and the Chinese man holding her. She didn't however shed light on her real family.

Social media reactions

shuga said:

"Maybe she needs help."

Rabi'at Khalid said:

"Even though they aren’t your real parents but they still treated you like their own daughter."

Briaynaa_ said:

"Can we have a story time? Like do they know that you know? I have so many questions but I also don’t want to over step."

Kiayana Harrison said:

"That you bonded with for 9 months to only be taken away after preparing for her I would be hurt and lost."

Breya Hamlin said:

"She could possibly have Stockholm syndrome and be bonded to her capturers bc that’s all she knew majority of her life."

BarbieQuinn88 said:

"Sadly this wouldn’t be the first time . It was a girl who found out her “mother” stole her from a hospital and raised her as her own."

Man sold at age 4 reunites with his family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who was sold at the age of four had reunited with his family more than 30 years later.

The man said that when he was abducted, he only remembered what his parents looked like and the landscape that leads to his home.

So, every day, he drew a map that could take him back home. He did that daily until he was 13 years old so that he would not forget. Between the age of five and 13, Jingwei drew maps in the sand and notebooks so that his recalling ability can be sharp.

