There was confusion and chaos at a traditional wedding as it failed to go on as scheduled over some issues

A man who was billed to cover the event narrated that the wedding was scattered over maggi and two crates of malt

According to him, a group was displeased that these things were not added to the bride price and hence refused to give support

A Nigerian traditional wedding has scattered over maggi and two crates of malt not being in the bride price.

A TikTok video from the venue of the occasion showed that things were set but people were in disarray.

The issue was maggi and crates of malt. Photo Credit: TikTok/@loloskitchen13

A man who gave a report about the wedding said that he was supposed to cover the occasion but that may not happen as it has scattered.

He said that the bride was supposed to appear before people three times but the misunderstanding began before her first appearance.

The man narrated that a group claimed that they were not going to accept what they were given because maggi and two crates of malt were not added to the bride price. They accused the family of making away with these items.

According to the narrator, the groom already took off.

Social media reactions

chioma peace said:

"My i just send them the money,i dont want those nonsense,they cant call me and tell me the money is not enough,they cant reach they ask for 20,give 10."

benny_b221 said:

"Chaii this are enemies of progress,most of the women that are there ,their daughters av given birth to 7 children in there fathers house no husband."

Teddybear1 said:

"Omo I can relate, they wanted to do it to my sister we locked them outside gate and that’s alll they started saying they want to talk it out. Evil ppl."

swatty said:

"IF they truly love their selves make Dem let people go and let ceremony go on btw the immediate family member carry on and you will thank me later."

Eyshaoo said:

"What about the wedding RICE abegat least some people buy fuel come."

chijiokeblessing_ said:

"She have to give them if not so wahala go spoil her marriage."

Testimony said:

"It will be those "Umu Ada".They do way too much as though they gave you money to keep for them.."

