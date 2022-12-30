Social media users were spoilt for choices as a Nigerian man showed off his fine nine cousins online

The man had the beautiful ladies in matching outfits on a single file as they stepped forward like models one after the other

Many persons settled for Angel as their best of the ladies as they commented on the ladies' outfits

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A Nigerian man sent social media into a frenzy after showing off his beautiful cousins.

In a TikTok video, the ladies numbering nine in matching dark green outfits stood on a single file as they made their way forward like models on a runway.

He showed off his fine cousins. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@freckledweirdo_)

Source: UGC

The man boasted about having the prettiest sisters. His caption of the video reads:

"I think we can all agree that I have the prettiest sisters."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He asked netizens to choose who they would like to marry.

Each person in the clip gave a pose as if trying to sell one's self before a potential suitor. Their names would pop up on the upper part of the screen as they stepped forward.

Each lady sleighed in their own unique way but many people went for Angel, Soso and Kimora.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Charlesballer said:

"Soso will surely take my pains away.

"I will go for soso jare."

user2375129614332 said:

"I will recommend Norah And Rejoice to my brothers and uncle."

user9883928675077 said:

"Kimora and angel look more beautiful."

hotcisca said:

"Thank God the last one is at the last."

Blizy perpetual said:

"The last girl,her Taylor wicked sha."

floribangs said:

"Na only angel see better style for here."

TikNews said:

"The only bad is their names, no more traditional names, what is all these tacky English name we give our children. they are so beautiful tho."

Man shows off pretty sister who is a Catholic nun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had flaunted his fine sister who is a Catholic nun.

In one of the videos, he urged his prospective viewers to meet his sister. The student said she doesn't like to be videoed but he forced it on her.

He marvelled that 'God is enjoying.' The pretty lady could be seen all smiles as the two took a stroll.

Responding to lovely comments that greeted the videos, the young man opened up that they hadn't seen in 6 years and recently reunited at the instance of their dad's burial. He said that they are a family of 8 and that she is the closest to him.

Source: Legit.ng