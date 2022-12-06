A groom who did not dance at his own wedding has caused a stir and raised questions on social media

In a short video posted on TikTok by Kakulemusavuli, the bride was seen dancing all alone as the groom stood by

TikTok users have expressed confusion as to why the man did not shake his body in joy on a day he was supposed to be happy

A handsome groom who appeared unhappy at his own wedding has gone viral on TikTok.

The video of the groom was posted on the platform by a user identified as Kakulemusavuli.

The groom did not move while the bride was dancing. Photo credit: TikTok/@kakulemusavuli.

A lot of questions have trailed the 9 seconds video after it was posted on Monday, December 5.

Groom seems unhappy at his wedding

While the bride danced happily, the man stood silently and didn't move his body.

A crowd milled around them and were excited to see the couple. Interestingly, the man did not move at all despite the noise and music.

He was putting on dark goggles and wearing a strong face that made people ask if he was happy at all.

The reason for his serious appearance in the video is not yet known, but interesting reactions have trailed the video as it has gone viral.

Some people are of the view that he may not be the groom and that he may be a wedding guest.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@dianahkebong asked:

"Why am I laughing."

@KINGDOM commented:

"Seems you force this guy for this marriage."

@paduathomas317 said:

"Ok. what's going on with his suit?"

@peacesharonangeyu commented:

"Someone should play a better song so that the man can dance."

@asinasaid asked:

"Why am I even laughing and am not yet married."

@keep it fit said:

"Is that the body guard or the bride groom."

@Nok'thulavilakazi asked:

"She force him or what?"

@Milly Nambiko commented:

"What happening here?"

